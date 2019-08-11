LONDON - Hershey, PA native Christian Pulisic made his debut with Chelsea FC of the English Premier League Sunday. Chelsea was taking the pitch against Manchester United.
According to CNN, Pulisic, 20, was the youngest foreign player to score in German league Bundesliga, the youngest player to score two Bundesliga goals in a single game, the youngest player to score for the US men's national team, the youngest player to captain the USMNT and the most expensive American player of all time when it comes to transfer fees.
Earlier this year, CNN reported Pulisic moved to play with Chelsea to become the most expensive soccer signing in US history for $73 million.
