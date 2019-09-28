PITTSBURGH - We know there are a lot of amazing high school football players across western Pennsylvania that put on a show on the field each weekend. Our Player of the Week will highlight some of the best performances each week. We'll pick five players and you get to choose the winner.
The other nominees for Week 5 Player of the Week are:
- Tui Faumuina-Brown – Gateway
- Edward Tillman – Central Catholic
- Jackson Hall – New Brighton
- Kam Kruze – West Allegheny
- Nathan Yagle - McGuffey
Voting ends at noon on Wednesday, and we'll announce the winner during Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
This contest is sponsored the by The International Union of Operating Engineers.
Previous Winners:
- Week 4: Kyros Thorpe, Avonworth
- Week 3: Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox
- Week 2: Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa
- Week 1: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
