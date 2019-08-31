PITTSBURGH - We know there are a lot of amazing high school football players across western Pennsylvania that put on a show on the field each weekend. Our Player of the Week will highlight some of the best performances each week. We'll pick five players and you get to choose the winner.
Here are the nominees for Week 1 Player of the Week:
1) Zamir Robinson, Washington
2) Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
3) Dawson Snyder, Moon
4) Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox
5) Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford
Click here to VOTE NOW. Voting ends Wednesday at noon.
This contest is sponsored the by The International Union of Operating Engineers.
