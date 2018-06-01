Skylights Media Day returns to Heinz Field in July

PITTSBURGH - Skylights Media Day sponsored by Kings Family Restaurant is Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Heinz Field!
WPXI-TV invites all WPIAL and City League high school football teams and cheerleading squads to attend.
Related Headlines
Invitations have been sent to all athletic directors and coaches in the area.
The event will include team photos, player interviews, social media coverage, tours of Heinz Field, sponsor booths and more!
Players should wear their home jerseys, and cheerleaders should wear their cheerleading uniforms.
Contact Carly Boucher at 412-237-4937 or cboucher@wpxi.com with questions.
If you’re a coach or AD and missed the invitation, please reach out to Carly.
Other Skylights Media Day sponsors include the Army, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Marines.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}