PITTSBURGH - We know there are a lot of amazing high school football players across western Pennsylvania that put on a show on the field each weekend. Our Player of the Week will highlight some of the best performances each week. We'll pick five players and you get to choose the winner.
The nominees for Week 2 Player of the Week are:
1) Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa
2) Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson
3) Park Penrod, Avonworth
4) Brendan Parsons, Clairton
5) Percise Colon, North Allegheny
Voting is open until Wednesday at noon. The winner will be revealed during Channel 11 News at 6.
This contest is sponsored the by The International Union of Operating Engineers.
Click here to see last week's winner.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}