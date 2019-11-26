PITTSBURGH - During the Flames' 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena, former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted that current Flames head coach Bill Peters previously called him a racist slur several times.
Aliu, the Blackhawks' 2007 second-round pick, played for Peters during the 2009-10 season with the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs.
NHL statement on last night's social media posts by Akim Aliu. pic.twitter.com/aqS2h192QG— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2019
Aliu, who was born in Nigeria, tweeted that Peters "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music."
Aliu said that he is the "first one to admit that I rebelled" against Peters for using the slur. Aliu alleges that because of the way he responded to being called the slur, Peters punished him by having him demoted to the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL.
"Instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to (Blackhawks executives) John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL," Aliu said. "20-year-old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his pro career."
