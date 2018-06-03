Capitals take 2-1 series lead into Game 4 Monday on Channel 11

The Golden Knights’ fairy tale season is suddenly in danger of an unhappy ending.
The expansion Las Vegas franchise making North American sports history continued its magical run to the Stanley Cup Final by opening the championship series with a win. But they gave away home-ice advantage with a loss in Game 2, and Saturday’s 3-1 loss in Washington puts them in a playoff hole they have yet to experience.
On the other hand, the Capitals – longtime nemeses of the Penguins – are two wins away from hoisting the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup, a prize superstar forward Alexander Ovechkin has been chasing for more than a decade.
After finally breaking through with a second-round playoff win against Pittsburgh, Ovechkin and his teammates could make some history of their own.
They’ll face off against former Penguins star goalie – and Conn Smythe Trophy candidate – Marc-Andre Fleury and the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at 8 p.m. right here on Channel 11.
