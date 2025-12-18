Holmes is sad to see Alonso, Díaz and Nimmo leave Mets but trusts front-office retool decisions

NEW YORK — Clay Holmes felt like a lot of Mets fans watching Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Brendan Nimmo leave New York.

“It’s a little sad seeing those guys go. They’re great players. They’ve been great Mets for a long time, really connected with the fan base,” the pitcher said Thursday at Citi Field after playing the role of Santa Claus at the team's annual kids holiday party.

Entering his second season with the Mets after leaving the Yankees, Holmes will be joined in Queens next season by two other recent Yankees closers: Devin Williams and Luke Weaver.

Alonso left for a $155 million, five-year deal with Baltimore and Díaz for a $69 million, three-year contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Nimmo was traded to Texas for All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien.

After failing to make the playoffs, retooling New York reached a $51 million, three-year contract with Williams and a $40 million, two-year agreement with infielder Jorge Polanco. The Mets have a pending $22 million, two-year deal with Weaver.

“To make those big decisions, I'm sure there’s got to be some type of — some growth had, and sometimes it can be a little bit uncomfortable,” Holmes said. “I guess you just have to trust the direction they’re wanting to go.”

Weaver began exchanging texts with Holmes ahead of a Zoom meeting with the Mets scheduled for Wednesday. Then Weaver texted Holmes again before the Zoom.

“He said, 'Well I just decided — I kind of verbally agreed to it,'” Holmes recalled. “It went fast for him. There’s a lot of things he really liked. Happy to have a friend here.”

A 32-year-old right-hander, Holmes agreed last December to a $38 million, three-year contract, and the two-time All-Star reliever shifted to the starting rotation. He went 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 31 starts and two late September relief appearances over 165 2/3 innings — 95 2/3 innings more than his previous big league high.

Holmes slumped to a 1-2 record and 5.45 ERA over eight starts from July 2 through Aug. 12.

“There was maybe a couple moments where I just felt some of the accumulation of the workload and stuff, but I think the biggest positive for me was I was able to kind of adjust to it and kind of come out on the other side pretty strong,” Holmes said. “I liked the way things finished.”

His wife, Ashlyn, sat beside him in a Mrs. Santa costume, handing out presents, and they were joined by rookie pitchers Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat, all in green elf outfits.

“This is a first for me,” Sproat said. “I don’t know how I look in it, probably ridiculous, but it’s pretty warm.”

Holmes said Edgar Suero, the Mets' manager of team travel, helped recruit the pitcher and his wife for the part.

“So now I know my go-to if I want to convince her to do something,” Holmes said with a smile.

