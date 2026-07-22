Sports

Houston Astros ship Nate Pearson to Kansas City after DFA, landing prospect Max Martin

By Associated Press
Twins Astros Baseball Houston Astros pitcher Nate Pearson delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Houston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Shapley) (Jon Shapley/AP Photo/Jon Shapley)
By Associated Press

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros traded right-hander Nate Pearson to Kansas City for pitching prospect Max Martin on Wednesday.

The move comes after Pearson was designated for assignment by the Astros on Sunday. He went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games this season.

The veteran is 10-6 with a 4.99 ERA in 139 career games over six MLB seasons that included stops in Toronto and with the Chicago Cubs.

The 22-year-old Martin is 6-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 26 relief appearances across two levels of Class-A ball this season. The right-hander was a 10th-round pick in the 2025 draft.

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