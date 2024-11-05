Hunter Dickinson returns for No. 1 Kansas in season opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. — (AP) — Hunter Dickinson was back on the court for No. 1 Kansas on Monday night.

His next game is going to be a more difficult challenge.

Dickinson missed two exhibition games because of a minor injury. But the 7-foot-2 center returned to the Jayhawks' lineup for their opener, scoring 16 points in an 87-57 victory over Howard.

Next up is a matchup with No. 9 North Carolina on Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

“It felt really good (to be playing),” Dickinson said. “Obviously, there was some rust from a finishing aspect. I might not have been able to play 35, but I could have played a couple more minutes. Thankfully I have a couple of more days before the big game.”

Dickinson went 5 for 8 from the field in 21 minutes. The preseason Associated Press All-American also had six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

Dickinson said he was pleased with how he played defensively.

"As a team, we really guarded their actions well,” he said. “That's something we worked on a lot.”

Kansas coach Bill Self was pleased as well, though he couldn't help but take a friendly jab at Dickinson.

“A guy that had lost some rhythm,” Self said when asked what he saw in Dickinson's performance. “He was out of sorts a little bit, but he needed to be out there.

"I thought he did fine. He's so unselfish. He's just such a good teammate and a good passer. But you could tell he didn't have his legs yet.”

Dickinson is in his second season at Kansas after transferring from Michigan. He said he feels very much at home.

“I feel like a vet now, even though I've only been here for a year,” he said. “I feel like one of the elder statesmen on the team. Playing in Allen Fieldhouse, every game is special. I try not to take it for granted. It is truly a blessing. I'm fortunate to play in front of these fans every night.”

North Carolina opened with a 90-76 victory over Elon on Monday night. The Tar Heels feature an impressive backcourt.

“I think it will be hard to guard their three guards,” Dickinson said. “They have one of the best backcourts in the country.”

But Dickinson felt the Jayhawks should be prepared because of what they do in practice.

“Going against ourselves will probably be the best (preparation),” he said. “If we are who everyone says we are — the No. 1 team in the country — we should be able to play against each other and make each other better in the next three days."

