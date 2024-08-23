Ilkay Gundogan returns for his second spell at Man City after just a year at Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan is back at Manchester City for a sequel few could have expected.

A year after leaving for Barcelona, the former Germany midfielder completed his return to City on Friday on a free transfer and a season-long deal.

The 33-year-old Gundogan, who has the option of a further season at City, was the captain when Pep Guardiola's team captured the Premier League- FA Cup -Champions League treble in the 2022-23 campaign.

That confirmed his place in the growing pantheon of City greats, having already been in the conversation most notably after scoring two late goals against Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season to seal a 3-2 win that clinched the title. He was at City for seven years after joining in 2016 as Guardiola's first signing, and was so often his manager's go-to player with big performances and significant goals — as well as his neighbor.

“To have the opportunity to return here means so much," Gundogan said. “Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep — he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player. You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again.

“And what can I say about my teammates here at City ... they are world-class footballers. I am genuinely delighted to have the chance to train and play alongside them. Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again.”

Bringing in Gundogan is a late call by City in this transfer window. He was one of Xavi Hernández’s favorite players during the coach's sole season with the Catalan club but Barcelona’s delicate economic situation appears to have forced the new coach, Hansi Flick of Germany, to part ways with Gundogan.

Gundogan suggested as much in a post on social media platform X.

“I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign,” Gundogan wrote.

“Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad.”

Typically an attacking central midfielder, Gundogan also will be used as a replacement for holding midfielder Rodri should the Spain star need a break. He is well-versed in Guardiola's style of play so has the benefit of not needing a transitional period, and will compete for a place in the midfield alongside the irreplaceable Rodri with Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Phil Foden.

Gundogan’s exit should help Barcelona register new midfielder Dani Olmo, which the team has so far been unable to do because of the Spanish league’s financial rules that make clubs balance expenditures on wages and transfers with available assets.

In addition to Olmo, Barcelona also has depth in the creative midfield positions with Pedri González, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin López and, once he recovers from his serious leg injury, Gavi Páez.

Gundogan was Germany’s captain at the recent European Championship but he retired from international duty this week.

Gundogan's last game for City saw him lift the Champions League trophy after the win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June last year. His next could be against Ipswich at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Associated Press writer Joseph Wilson contributed to this story.

