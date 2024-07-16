On 'incredible day,' Kylian Mbappé welcomed by Real Madrid fans at packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

MADRID — (AP) — Kylian Mbappé finally put on a Real Madrid jersey on Tuesday, fulfilling his childhood dream in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Nearly 80,000 fans were in hand at the Bernabeu to welcome the 25-year-old France star during his official presentation as the club's newest player.

After signing his five-year contract with the Spanish powerhouse alongside club president Florentino Pérez, Mbappé entered the stage set up at the Bernabeu to loud cheers by the Madrid fans.

Wearing the No. 9 jersey, Mbappé smiled broadly and waved to the fans who chanted his name, then embraced Pérez and former Madrid player and coach Zinedine Zidane, who invited Mbappé to visit the Spanish club for the first time when he was just a teenager.

“It's an incredible day for me," Mbappé told the crowd, in good Spanish. ”Since being a kid I dreamed about playing for Madrid and today I'm here. It means a lot to me."

Mbappé finished his speech by asking the crowd to join him and chant “Hala Madrid,” similar to what his childhood idol — and “now friend” — Cristiano Ronaldo did when he arrived at the club. Mbappé then kissed the club’s shield and went around the Bernabeu kicking balls to the crowd in the stands.

“Now I have another dream, which is to live up to the history of this club, the best club in the world,” he said. “I’ll give my life to this club and to this shield.”

The record 15 European Cups won by Madrid were on display on the stage where Mbappé was introduced. His relatives, club officials and several former players were also by the stage.

“I see my family happy, I see my mother crying,” said Mbappé, who earlier Tuesday underwent his physical with Madrid's doctors.

The message “Welcome, Mbappé” was shown on the large video boards at the newly revamped Bernabeu, which had its roof closed for the midday ceremony in the Spanish capital.

Some of the club's most iconic moments were also shown while the song “Nessun Dorma” was played on the loudspeakers. Images of Mbappe's career were also displayed, as well as photos including Mbappé wearing Madrid’s uniform as a kid and posing alongside former club star Ronaldo.

“It's was a historic day for me and my family,” Mbappé said later in his news conference, already wearing a suit and tie. “It was even greater than I had expected it to be. It's a privilege and an honor to be a Real Madrid player.”

Pérez called Mbappé's presentation a "historic act" for the club.

“Today we welcome an exceptional player who today is fulfilling his childhood dream,” Pérez said. “Today you are here because it's something that you wanted. Thank you for making a great effort to be able to wear this white jersey.”

Kids linked to Mbappé’s foundation were also on hand and Mbappé made a point to send a message to children everywhere.

“With passion and a dream, you can achieve anything you want," he said. "I’m the one here today, maybe next time it can be one of you.”

Mbappé is a World Cup winner with France but is yet to win a Champions League, the club competition in which Madrid has been dominant in the last decade.

“There’s no better place to win titles than at Real Madrid,” he said. “My priority is to get back to training and get adapted to the squad so I can help the team win.”

Mbappé met with coach Carlo Ancelotti and many of his new teammates before being introduced to the fans at the Bernabeu.

He said his France teammates who play for Madrid and Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior had been among those trying to get him to join the Spanish club.

“I'm excited to get to play with everyone,” Mbappé said. “I'll play wherever the coach wants me to play. I don't care about the position.”

Mbappé's presentation came after he played at the 2024 European Championship, where France lost to eventual champion Spain in the semifinals.

After years trying to sign the young player, Madrid finally reached a deal with him in June when he opted not to stay with Paris Saint-Germain and became a free agent.

Mbappé had played club soccer only for French teams — first at Monaco before joining PSG and staying there for the past seven seasons.

Pérez made signing Mbappé a strategic club priority since the powerhouse failed to lock him up when he visited the club’s facilities as a young teenager and instead joined Monaco’s youth academy.

In 2021, Madrid was rejected after offering PSG a bid of 180 million euros, the same amount PSG paid Monaco for a teenage Mbappé years earlier.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.