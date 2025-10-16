Indiana announces new 8-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth nearly $93 million

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana announced a new eight-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth at least $92.8 million on Thursday, rewarding him for pushing the Hoosiers into national championship contention in just two seasons.

The school said the average annual compensation for Cignetti will be approximately $11.6 million and the contract runs through Nov. 30, 2033.

“At Indiana University, we are committed to performing at the highest levels in everything we do, and no one has exemplified that more than Coach Cignetti,” Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said. “Put simply, Cig is a winner."

Cignetti is 17-2 since arriving from James Madison, with his only losses coming last year against Ohio State and Notre Dame teams that ended up in the College Football Playoff championship game. The Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) advanced to the CFP for the first time last year and are on that path again this season with a No. 3 national ranking that is the highest in program history.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.