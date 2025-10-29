Injured DH George Springer out of Blue Jays' starting lineup for 2nd straight World Series game

LOS ANGELES — George Springer is not in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup for the second straight game at the World Series on Wednesday night due to an injury on his right side.

Davis Schneider is the leadoff batter and Bo Bichette is the designated hitter for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toronto manager John Schneider said Springer could be available as a pinch hitter.

The 36-year-old Springer strained muscles on his right side while taking a swing in the seventh inning of Game 3 on Monday night, immediately leaving the game after the first pitch of his plate appearance.

The veteran slugger didn't play in Game 4, with Bichette going 1 for 4 and driving in a run as Toronto's designated hitter in a 6-2 victory to even the Series.

John Schneider said Springer probably could have been a pinch runner in Game 4. The Blue Jays didn't need to consider it after building a five-run lead in the seventh inning.

Springer worked out in the batting cage and again on the field Wednesday before Game 5.

A right-handed hitter, Davis Schneider is 3 for 16 over six games in his first postseason. He is playing left field in Game 5 against Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell instead of Nathan Lukes, a left-handed batter who hit leadoff for Toronto in Game 4 against right-hander Shohei Ohtani.

Springer hit a three-run homer in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against Seattle last week, playing a major role in sending the Blue Jays to their first World Series since 1993.

Springer also had to leave Game 5 of the ALCS after getting hit by a pitch on his right kneecap. He returned for Game 6.

Springer was the World Series MVP for the Houston Astros in 2017, when he tied a Series record by hitting five homers against the Dodgers. Los Angeles fans have booed him at Dodger Stadium since that Astros title was tainted by the revelation of their illegal sign stealing.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.