International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The International Paralympic Committee has lifted the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus.

The IPC general assembly in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday first voted against a full suspension for Russia by 111 to 55, with 11 abstentions, and then voted against a partial suspension by 91-77 (with eight abstentions).

It also voted against a full suspension for Belarus by 119 to 48, with nine abstentions, and against a partial suspension by 103-63 (10 abstentions).

The decisions raise the possibility of a clash with each sport’s governing body ahead of the Milan-Cortina Paralympics in Italy from March 6-15 next year.

The IPC said “this decision means NPC Belarus and NPC Russia now regain their full rights and privileges of IPC membership, in accordance with the IPC Constitution. The IPC will work with the two members involved to put practical arrangements in place for this as soon as reasonably possible."

Russia and ally Belarus have been banned from international sporting events after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In a statement posted on its website, the Russian Paralympic Committee’s press service said the organization welcomed what it called the “fair decision” of the IPC to “fully reinstate” the Russian Paralympic Committee.

“This is an important contribution to the development of the international Paralympic movement and an example that the rights of athletes must be protected without discrimination on the basis of nationality and political affiliation,” the statement read.

There was no immediate reaction from the Ukraine Paralympic or Olympic committees but state broadcaster Suspilne said that “In Ukraine, it is legally prohibited to delegate national teams to competitions where aggressor countries are represented without observing the principles of neutrality, under state symbols."

Winter Olympics

The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended since 2023 by the International Olympic Committee for breaking the Olympic charter by using an administrative land grab to incorporate regional sports bodies in occupied eastern Ukraine.

Russians will be allowed to compete at next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Games in northern Italy from Feb. 6-22. The IOC last week confirmed that it will follow the system it used at the Paris Games last year, allowing Russians to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes — using the French acronym AIN.

