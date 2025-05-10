The Invincibles: Chelsea completes historic unbeaten campaign in Women's Super League

Chelsea became the first team to complete an undefeated 22-game campaign in the Women’s Super League after beating Liverpool 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the final round on Saturday.

Already crowned champion for a sixth straight year, Chelsea finished with 60 points — 12 more than second-place Arsenal — after 19 wins and three draws.

After a stoppage-time goal by Aggie Beever-Jones clinched victory over Liverpool, Chelsea captain Millie Bright lifted the trophy to a backdrop of fireworks.

Other teams have gone through a full top-flight campaign unbeaten in women's soccer but not since the league was expanded to 12 teams — with 22 games in the season — in 2019-20.

Sonia Bompastor, in her first season as Chelsea coach, said it was a "really great achievement" by her big-spending club.

“Every game was tough, even though for some people that is difficult to believe,” she said, "but even today we find the goal in the last minute to win.”

Chelsea won the Women's League Cup in March and is into the Women's FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 18 in a bid to secure the domestic treble.

The team's only losses in all competitions this season were in both legs against Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinals.

Chelsea, Arsenal and third-place Manchester United will be England's representatives in the Women's Champions League next season.

Arsenal beat United 4-3 in front of 46,603 supporters at Emirates Stadium on Saturday to seal second place ahead of playing the Champions League final against Barcelona in Lisbon on May 24.

