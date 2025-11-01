Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown help No. 16 Louisville rush past Virginia Tech in 28-16 victory

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Isaac Brown rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown before leaving late with a leg injury and Keyjuan Brown scored twice in the second half to lift No. 16 Louisville to a 28-16 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Miller Moss added a touchdown pass for the Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who rallied from a 16-7 halftime deficit to win their third straight game. Louisville also kept alive its hopes of making it to the ACC championship game.

Moss threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Caullin Lacy early in the third quarter to pull the Cardinals within two points at 16-14. Lacy’s 65-yard punt return minutes later then set up Keyjuan Brown’s 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Cardinals a 21-16 lead.

Keyjuan Brown put things away for the Cardinals late in the fourth, scoring on a 25-yard run with 2:16 to go. Keyjuan Brown finished 94 yards, part of a day during which Louisville rushed for 235 yards.

Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3) was led by Kyron Drones, who rushed for 85 yards and a touchdowns and also threw for a score. But the Hokies were shut out in the second half and amassed less than 100 yards in the final 30 minutes.

The takeaway

Louisville: The Cardinals showed championship mettle on the road, scoring three second-half touchdowns and shutting out the Hokies. But the win possibly came with a cost as Isaac Brown, who entered as the ACC’s second-leading rusher, left with a lower leg injury with less than six minutes remaining.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies simply didn’t do enough offensively in the second half to pull off the upset. They only had seven first downs and got into Louisville territory just twice in the second half.

Up next

Louisville: Hosts California on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: Plays at Florida State on Nov. 15.

