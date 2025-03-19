Islanders’ third-period outburst overwhelms Penguins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had virtually no margin for error before they played the New York Islanders Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

They have even less after a 4-2 loss to the Islanders, who earned their victory by scoring four unanswered goals in the third period. It was the second time in three days that New York turned a 2-0 deficit after two periods into a 4-2 victory.

Oh, the Penguins still are on mathematical life-support, but with just a dozen games left in their season, they remain about as close to the bottom of the Eastern Conference as they are to a playoff berth.

