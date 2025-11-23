Italy retains Davis Cup with 2-0 win against Spain

BOLOGNA, Italy — Italy remains the king of the Davis Cup – and didn’t even need Jannik Sinner this time.

Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli both won their singles matches to give the Italians an unassailable 2-0 lead over Spain in the final on Sunday.

It’s a fourth Davis Cup title for Italy, and a third in a row. The last nation to win three straight titles was the United States, which won five on the bounce from 1968-72.

The second-ranked Sinner, who led Italy to men's tennis biggest team trophy the past two years, opted out of playing this week, preferring to prepare for next season instead.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.