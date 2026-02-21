Injured captain Sidney Crosby out for Canada against the US in the Olympic gold medal game

MILAN — Sidney Crosby is not playing for Canada in the men's gold medal hockey game against the U.S. at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, four days after suffering an apparent right knee injury.

Crosby's status was revealed just over an hour before puck drop when the lineups came out. Crosby skated in a closed-to-reporters practice Saturday, according to coach Jon Cooper and other players

The 38-year-old center left the quarterfinals against Czechia with the injury and he missed Canada's semifinal game against Finland.

Being without the two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time Stanley Cup champion is a huge loss for Canada in a showdown with the also-unbeaten Americans. Connor McDavid will again wear the captain's “C” in Crosby’s absence. McDavid leads all Olympic players with 13 points over five games.

