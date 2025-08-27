Jaguars acquire receiver Tim Patrick from Lions for a 6th round draft pick, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are acquiring receiver Tim Patrick from Detroit in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2026, a person familiar with negotiations said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because neither side had announced the trade.

Patrick, 31, missed all of 2022 and 2023 while dealing with injuries, first a torn knee ligament and then a torn Achilles tendon. But he bounced back last season and played 16 games for the Lions. He finished with 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5 Patrick is expected to become Jacksonville's No. 5 receiver, behind Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington. The Jaguars had been looking for a bigger receiver who could block on the perimeter and play special teams.

Patrick spent the first four years of his NFL career in Denver. He has 176 receptions for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns over five seasons.

