Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for 3 TDs and Lions get much-needed 44-30 win over Cowboys

DETROIT — Jahmyr Gibbs and a defense that suddenly generated pressure and turnovers helped the Detroit Lions stay in contention for a playoff berth.

Gibbs ran for three touchdowns, including a 13-yarder with 2:19 left that sealed the Lions' much-needed 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The Lions sacked Dak Prescott five times — a week after they had no sacks and lost to Green Bay — and had two interceptions and recovered a fumble.

“You could see an uptick in urgency from everybody,” Jared Goff said.

The Lions (8-5) avoided losing consecutive games for the first time in more than three years. They remain outside the playoff picture with four games left, but they improved their odds considerably.

“They don’t get panicked,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said. “We played our best game that we played all year.”

Detroit's playoff probability is now 54% and Dallas' fell to 7%, according to the NFL.

The Cowboys (6-6-1) had surged into postseason contention with a three-game winning streak. But against the Lions, the NFL’s top-ranked offense had to lean on powerful kicker Brandon Aubrey too much and Dallas' revitalized defense was humbled.

“It seemed like every time we got some momentum, they hit another explosive play,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “They have a lot of speed, and they can make big plays.”

Goff went 25 of 34 for 309 yards with a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa that put Detroit ahead 27-9.

Dallas pulled within three points twice in the fourth quarter, including with 3:42 left when Aubrey matched a career high with his fifth field goal.

Tom Kennedy returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield and Goff threw a 37-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to set up Gibbs' third score.

Gibbs had seven catches for 77 yards and 43 yards rushing on 12 carries.

“He’s unique,” Campbell said. “He’s special.”

Williams had seven catches for the second straight game and finished with 96 yards. St. Brown, who had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury, left no doubt of his value with six catches for 92 yards and a lot of key blocks for teammates.

“He was going and nobody was going to talk him out of it,” Campbell said.

Detroit's Al-Quadin Muhammad had a career-high three sacks and Jack Campbell had a sack and forced a fumble for a team that hadn't been generating much pressure on quarterbacks.

Prescott wished that trend continued.

He was sacked five times and pressured many more times as he was 31 of 47 for 376 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He lost his top target in the third quarter when CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion after he had six catches for 121 yards.

George Pickens didn't pick up the slack, catching just five of the nine passes thrown his way for 37 yards.

Dallas settled for too many field goals from its extraordinary kicker.

The 30-year-old Aubrey converted from 63, 57, 55, 42 and 29 yards, becoming the first in NFL history to make three field goals or 55 yards or more in a game, according to Sportradar.

“These guys aren’t deflated right now, they are (ticked) off,” Prescott said. “We just need to use that the right way — as fuel for the rest of the season.”

Injuries

Cowboys: Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, CB Trevon Diggs and LT Tyler Guyton were inactive.

Lions: S Brian Branch suffered an ankle injury late in the game. S Thomas Harper, filling in for injured All-Pro Kerby, left the game in the first quarter with a concussion. TE Brock Wright was put on injured reserve earlier in the day and WR/PR Kalif Raymond and S Kerby Joseph were inactive.

Up next

Cowboys: Host Minnesota in prime time on Dec. 14.

Lions: Visit Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 14.

