Jameis Winston to start at QB for the Giants in interim coach Mike Kafka's first big decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With Jaxson Dart in concussion protocol, Jameis Winston is taking over as the New York Giants' starting quarterback for their game Sunday against Green Bay.

It is interim coach Mike Kafka's first big decision since taking over following the firing of Brian Daboll and auditioning for the full-time job by showing what he can do in the final games of this lost season. Kafka announced the move prior to practice Wednesday, his first in charge, saying it was his call.

“Jameis has done a great job since he’s been here,” Kafka said. "I got good feel for those guys, and I think Jameis will do a heck of a job. He’s a great leader, he has a lot of production in this league and I think he’s going to do a great job leading that group.”

Kafka opted for Winston over former starter Russell Wilson, who had served as Dart's backup since getting benched for the rookie after an 0-3 start.

“Russ understands the direction we’re going moving forward,” Kafka said. “Russ is a true pro, and I know he’s been through a couple tough things. Listen, the way he responds is unbelievable, and I have a ton of respect for Russ. He’s going to be the backup this week. He’s one play away just like he was last week, and so we need him and he’s a crucial part of our offense."

Wilson, who turns 37 later this month and is not signed beyond this season, was 3 of 7 for 45 yards in relief of Dart last weekend at Chicago when the Giants blew another late lead, losing 24-20 and falling to 2-8.

That defeat led ownership to fire Daboll and promote Kafka, the 38-year-old offensive coordinator who had interviewed for several NFL head-coaching vacancies but had not run a team at any level until now. Kafka could be one of the candidates considered following the season, along with other QB gurus with an eye on developing Dart at football's most important position.

Kafka, 38, said his focus is solely on players and coming up with a game plan, rather than thinking about his future and showing off for ownership and general manager Joe Schoen. Kafka promoted tight ends coach Tim Kelly to be offensive coordinator but will still call plays.

“Really smart coach. He’ll help us tie in the run game and the pass game,” Kafka said. "He does a great job with a lot of experiences to bank on."

Keeping Dart healthy and putting him in the best positions possible is the top aim down the stretch. Getting concussed against the Bears looks like it is taking him out of the mix to face the Packers at home.

“Jaxson’s still in the protocol," Kafka said. "He’s in the middle of it. To be honest with you, I have a lot of trust in our medical staff, in our medical team and they’re taking great care of him. Each day I get a little bit of an update. He’s right on track and right on pace in the program.”

With Dart unavailable, the Giants are going with Winston, who signed a two-year contract last offseason and is expected to return in 2026 as Dart's backup. A Heisman Trophy winner in 2013 who was the No. 1 pick in the draft a decade ago, Winston started seven games last season for Cleveland and has been third on the Giants' depth chart since early in training camp.

“He’s very excited for the opportunity,” Kafka said, “and I think he’ll run with it.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.