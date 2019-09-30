Jaromir Jagr is still scoring at 47 years old.
Rytíři Kladno, of which Jagr is the owner and the first-line right wing, is back in the top Czech men's league this season after being promoted from the second-tier league last spring.
Jagr is the oldest player on his team by a margin of seven years. His linemate Ladislav Zikmund is just 24, born four years after Jagr won the Stanley Cup for the first time. There are players on Kladno who were toddlers when Jagr was traded to the Capitals.
The point is: He's old.
And yet, Kladno can still rely on Jagr to add some energy to the team.
