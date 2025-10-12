Philly fighter Jaron Ennis sets sights on Ortiz after dominant win over Lima in 154-pound debut

PHILADELPHIA — Jaron Ennis barely needed 2 minutes to leave a path of destruction in the ring as the Philadelphia fighter successfully moved up to 154 pounds for the first time in his undefeated career.

Ennis needed much less time to spout off who he wanted next: Bring on Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Ennis' debut at 154 pounds was a smashing success as the rising star proved he could dominate in his new weight class and made quick work of Uisma Lima with a first-round victory via stoppage on Saturday night.

“I’m belt chasing," Ennis said. "This is my division, 154 is mine.”

Known as Boots, Ennis dropped Lima three times in the first round in a complete mismatch in just 1:58 of the first round — and an absolute statement that Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) is primed for bigger fights. Ennis' win should set up a fight with Ortiz early next year. Ennis officially claimed a share of the interim WBA junior middleweight title.

“I just wanted to test my body at 154,” Ennis said.

The 28-year-old Ennis won his first test at 154 pounds following an undefeated run at 147 pounds that included three fights out of his last four in the Philly arena also home to the 76ers and Flyers.

Boots did give the Philly sports scene a small boost after a week that included two Eagles losses, the Phillies getting eliminated in the playoffs and two losses in the first two games of the season for the Flyers.

“It was a great win for Philadelphia,” Ennis said.

Ennis, out of northwest Philadelphia, is a rising star in the sport. and used a right uppercut to stun Lima (14-2) before unloading a combination on the Angolan challenger to knock him out for the first time in his career.

Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers' All-Star guard, yelled encouragement from the front row and fans who stood for the national anthem hardly had time to sit by the time Ennis flattened Lima for the first time.

Ennis, who moved up in weight class after he unified two welterweight belts in an April win, was raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and was a Golden Gloves gold medalist as an amateur. He made his pro debut in 2016.

Ennis' dad was a boxer and he picked up his Boots nickname as a kid when he tagged along to training sessions in the gym. Ennis was barely in his boots during his short time in the ring.

He used this fight more of a tune-up for an anticipated showdown with Ortiz. Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn said he has talked to to Ortiz’s promoters at Golden Boy Promotions and expected the fight to happen some time next year. Ortiz also has to get past Erickson Lubin in a fight next month.

Should Ortiz clear that hurdle, Ennis should be in line for a fight that — with a win — could shoot him to true boxing stardom.

“It's going to happen next,” Ennis said. “He's got his fight coming up. If he don't win, I'll fight the winner of that. I want Vergil Ortiz next.”

Hearn said he wanted the Ennis-Ortiz fight to happen in the United States rather than accept would could be a more lucrative payday in Saudi Arabia.

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in New York host some of the biggest domestic cards while the true headline bouts — topped by Tyson Fury's win over Francis Ngannou in October 2023 — are held in Saudi Arabia. Celebrity bouts such as Jake Paul's win over a 58-year-old Mike Tyson have become the rage but there is hope within Matchroom that Ennis could soon headline a true 154-pound super fight in Las Vegas.

Philadelphia was once a heavyweight in the boxing game. Jack Dempsey and Gene Tunney packed more than 120,000 fans into the Sesquicentennial Stadium in 1926. Rocky Marciano, Joe Louis, Marvin Hagler and Joe Frazier all called Philly home on fight night.

Ennis vowed to bring a major title defense back to Philadelphia, though that seemed more of a longshot than Lima pulling off an upset in the scheduled 12-rounder on Saturday night.

While Ortiz is the top target, Ennis said there was some appeal to fight Puerto Rican fighter Xander Zayas next year at MSG

“I'm trying to be undisputed and collect all these belts,” Ennis said.

