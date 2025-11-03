Jayden Daniels leaves game after Washington QB's non-throwing arm bends gruesomely

WASHINGTON — Jayden Daniels left Washington's game against Seattle with 7:29 remaining Sunday night after his left, non-throwing arm bent gruesomely while he was being tackled near the goal line.

The Commanders were down 38-7 at the time, raising questions about why Daniels was still in the game. He was able to walk off to the tunnel, but it was yet another injury for the second-year quarterback in a season that has quickly spiraled for Washington.

Daniels had just come back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the previous game at Kansas City. He also missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury.

