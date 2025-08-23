Jen Pawol, MLB's first female umpire, is back in the big leagues working the Pirates-Rockies series

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Jen Pawol is back in the big leagues.

Pawol, who made history this month when she became the first female umpire to work a Major League Baseball game, is part of the crew working the three-game series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies this weekend.

Pawol was at second base for Friday night's series opener as part of a four-person crew that includes crew chief Ron Kulpa, Alex Tosi and Manny Gonzalez. Pawol is scheduled to work first base on Saturday and then be behind the plate Sunday when Pirates ace and NL Cy Young Award contender Paul Skenes takes the mound.

