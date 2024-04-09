John Calipari departs Kentucky after 15 years, saying the program 'needs to hear another voice'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — John Calipari is stepping down as Kentucky's men's basketball coach after 15 years, saying Tuesday on social media that the “program probably needs to hear another voice” amid reports that he's closing in on a deal with Arkansas to take over that Southeastern Conference program.

Calipari posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he said that after talking with his wife, Ellen, he decided a change was needed. He added, "We've loved it here, but we think it's time for us to step away and step away completely from the program."

Calipari leaves a Wildcats program he guided to the 2012 NCAA championship among four Final Four appearances. He went 410-123 in 15 seasons. The past few seasons have been disappointing by Kentucky standards, with a 1-3 mark in its last three NCAA Tournament trips, including first-round losses to No. 14 seed Oakland last month and No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s two years ago, despite being a top-three seed both times.

The most recent loss set off immediate calls to fire Calipari before athletic director Mitch Barnhart stated that Calipari would return next season. Firing Calipari would’ve triggered a buyout of more than $33 million under the terms of a 10-year, so-called lifetime contract signed in 2019.

Barnhart said Kentucky would work diligently to hire "a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky.”

The AD added: “We’re appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky. We’re grateful to John for his many contributions to the University, and our state, both on and off the court."

