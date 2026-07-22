José Ramírez returns to Guardians after missing 5 weeks following left hand surgery

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was activated from the injury list on Wednesday after missing five weeks following left hand surgery.

The seven-time All-Star has been sidelined since getting hurt against Detroit on June 13 and having an operation to remove the hamate bone in his left hand. The return of Cleveland's best player gives the club a major boost as it defends its AL Central title.

The Guardians managed to stay afloat without Ramírez, going 15-15 and keeping pace with the division leaders. Cleveland entered Wednesday's game against Minnesota in a virtual tie for first place with the Chicago White Sox.

Ramírez is in the starting lineup, batting second and playing third in Wednesday's game.

Ramírez did not go on a minor league rehab assignment before being activated. The Guardians trusted him throughout his recovery. He had a similar injury to his right hand in 2019, the only other time he's been on the injured list.

To make room for Ramírez, the Guardians optioned outfielder Kahlil Watson to Triple-A Columbus.

The 33-year-old Ramírez, who owns numerous offensive club records, was batting .239 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs in 72 games before getting hurt. The Guardians aren't the same without him in the lineup, and his mere presence should help a team that has struggled to score.

Watson played well in his stint with Guardians, batting .239 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 27 games. On Tuesday night, he made a game-ending leaping catch down the right-field line before crashing into the padded wall.

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