Sports

Justin Herbert’s status up in air for Sunday’s Steelers-Chargers game

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

NFL: SEP 15 Chargers at Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks back during a football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert told reporters he’s dealing with a high ankle sprain and his status for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is “yet to be determined.” The Chargers officially listed him as questionable. He did not practice on Friday.

Herbert noted that his ankle is “getting better every day” and described the pain as “not great.”

“Thankfully it’s only Friday,” Herbert said.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bomb, shooting threats made against Pine-Richland High, Middle schools deemed swatting, police say
  • Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service blames communication failures at Pa. rally
  • Man shot, killed inside Ellwood City Forge; suspect in custody
  • VIDEO: How Millvale used devastation from Hurricane Ivan 20 years ago to come back stronger, more tightknit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read