Justin Herbert’s status up in air for Sunday’s Steelers-Chargers game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert told reporters he’s dealing with a high ankle sprain and his status for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is “yet to be determined.” The Chargers officially listed him as questionable. He did not practice on Friday.

Herbert noted that his ankle is “getting better every day” and described the pain as “not great.”

“Thankfully it’s only Friday,” Herbert said.

