Kevin Jennings has two 75-yard TDs in 10-for-10 first half for No. 17 SMU vs. Baylor

DALLAS — (AP) — SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings had two 75-yard touchdowns while completing all 10 of his passes Saturday in the first half of the 17th-ranked Mustangs' first game against former Southwest Conference rival Baylor since 2016.

Those two long TDs accounted for 150 of Jennings’ 236 yards passing by halftime, when SMU led 24-21.

The first snap of the game was Jennings' TD to Romello Brinson, who reached out with his left hand and deflected the ball back to himself near the 40 after Baylor cornerback Levar Thornton Jr. jumped in front of him and got his hands on it.

Brinson had a 63-yard touchdown catch from Jennings on the third play of SMU's 42-13 win over East Texas A&M in the season opener last Saturday.

Jennings got his other 75-yard TD against Baylor, also on the first play of a drive, when he found Jalen Cooper open behind the Baylor secondary and hit the freshman in stride near the 40. That put the Mustangs up 24-14 with 4:49 left in second quarter.

Sawyer Robertson completed 21 of 26 passes for 234 yards and two TDs for Baylor, which is going for its 14th consecutive win in the series since 1986. The Bears won the last seven SWC meetings and the first six nonconference meetings since that league broke up after the 1995 season.

