The Knicks advance to the Eastern Conference semis with a 118-115 Game 6 win over the 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Josh Hart raised his arms and extended three fingers on each hand on his go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 24.4 seconds left that was finally enough to send the New York Knicks past the Philadelphia 76ers 118-115 in Game 6 on Thursday night and into the second round of the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson had 41 points and 12 assists to lead the Knicks, who are set for an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with Indiana. The Pacers beat Milwaukee in six games and advanced to the second round for the first time in 10 years.

Game 1 is Monday in New York.

The Knicks are through to the second round in consecutive years for the first time since the postseasons from 1992-2000.

In a series defined by tight games, Hart hit the clutch shot that again had “Let’s go Knicks!” chants echoing throughout Philly’s home court. Joel Embiid scored a bucket but fouled out on the next possession. Donte DiVincenzo sealed New York's win with two free throws.

Naturally, it was the former Villanova Wildcats trio of Hart, DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson that saved the Knicks from a first-half collapse that was nearly enough to force a Game 7. DiVincenzo scored 23 points and Hart had 16.

Embiid finished with 39 points and 13 rebounds. Buddy Hield had 20 points. After dropping 45 points in Game 5, Tyrese Maxey was a non-factor in the first half and finished with 17.

