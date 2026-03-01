Knight delivers joke during 'SNL' appearance featuring US men and women hockey gold medal winners

This time it was Hilary Knight's turn to provide a big laugh — with an assist from the "Saturday Night Live" writers — in the wake of a weeklong dust-up involving the United States women and men's Olympic gold medal-winning hockey teams.

Knight, the U.S. women’s captain, along with teammate Megan Keller and men’s team brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes, made a surprise appearance during “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie’s opening monologue on “SNL” on Saturday night.

With the Hughes brothers already on stage alongside Storrie, Knight and Keller joined them to a loud and lengthy ovation. The four players wore USA jerseys with their gold medals draped from their necks.

Knight opened by saying: “It was going to be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too.”

The remark was a clear reference to a controversy that arose when the men received a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump following their 2-1 overtime win against Canada on Sunday at the Milan Cortina Games.

Addressing the team over a speakerphone, Trump invited the men to his State of the Union speech, before adding he’d have to also invite the women, too. The president later said if he didn’t invite the women, he’d risk being impeached, which led to the players laughing at a comment many saw as sexist.

Knight on Wednesday referred to the joke as being "distasteful and unfortunate."

Many of the men, meantime, said they laughed while being caught up in the celebration. Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman acknowledged they “should have reacted differently” to Trump’s remarks.

The U.S. women, who also beat Canada 2-1 in overtime three days earlier, politely declined Trump's invitation due to travel plans. The players traveled commercially and returned to North America late Monday evening, well after the men, who traveled on a charter flight paid for by the NHL and NHL Players' Association.

Jack Hughes scored the overtime goal for the men.

Keller scored the overtime goal for the women, with Knight tying the game in the final minutes of regulation.

Knight plays for the PWHL's Seattle Torrent, and made the trip to New York City a day after being placed on long-term injured reserve. Keller, who plays for Boston, scrambled to New York hours after playing in the Fleet's 3-2 shootout win at Ottawa earlier in the day.

Jack Hughes plays for the NHL New Jersey Devils, and Quinn for the Minnesota Wild.

Knight delivered another punchline after Quinn Hughes said the last time the men won gold was 46 years ago at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

Knight followed by saying the women last won in 2018.

Laughing, Jack Hughes responded by saying, “nice burn,” before turning to Storrie and saying: “These gold medals aren’t just for us, they’re for all hockey fans, yours’ too.”

When Storrie asked if he could try on one of the medals, all four players turned and said, “No.”

"Heated Rivalry" has quickly become a hit following its first season on HBO Max. Adapted from Rachel Reid's novel published in 2019, it features a plot revolving around a gay hockey romance in which two players from opposing teams carry out a secret, long-term relationship.

