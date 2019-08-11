Kovacevic: Even when Pirates do something right, it's all wrong

Fire everyone.
Yeah, the Pirates lost yet again, 3-1 to the Cardinals on this Saturday night, extending this latest streak to seven games, the record since the All-Star break to 4-23 and the overall record to a season-worst 20 games under .500 at 48-68. And digging anew through the history books, this is the franchise's second-worst 27-game stretch in Major League Baseball's modern era, meaning from 1900 onward. The only one worse was a 3-24 in 1952.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
