Kovacevic: When double-digit disasters become the norm ☕

PHILADELPHIA - Fire everyone.
Because the Pirates' 12-3 loss to the Phillies on this Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park marked the 24th time this season their pitching staff's given up double-digit runs.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
Because only one team, the pathetic Orioles, has done that more often, at 25.
Because 24 is pretty pathetic itself.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local couple suing Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
- Police respond after man accidentally shoots himself in downtown Pittsburgh
- Michigan man accused of killing wife with heroin-laced cereal in 2014
- VIDEO: First Costco in China closes early due to huge crowd
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}