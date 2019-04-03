PITTSBURGH - After a 20-year career in professional wrestling, Pittsburgh-native Kurt Angle is preparing to say goodbye.
On Sunday April 7, WrestleMania 35 will conclude Angle’s in-ring journey, one that started at Mt. Lebanon High School and will finish at pro wrestling’s penultimate event. Angle is slated to face WWE superstar Baron Corbin in his last bout.
This does not come as a surprise to wrestling fans across the world, as he announced in Pittsburgh on the Mar. 11 edition of Monday Night Raw that he would be retiring at WrestleMania and continue a farewell tour for the weeks to follow.
Angle as a long list of accolades, which include winning the 1996 Olympic Gold Medal in Atlanta. He’s also a 6-time US National Champion in amateur wrestling.
In addition to being an NCAA champion at Clarion University in 1990 and 1992, Angle was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, and is a part of the “Wrestling Legacy” exhibit at the Heinz History Center, alongside Pittsburgh-native and WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, Bruno Sammartino.
