Kyla Oldacre and Madison Booker lead No. 2 Texas over Southeastern Louisiana 120-38

AUSTIN, Texas — Senior Kyla Oldacre scored a career-high 22 points and Madison Booker added 20 to help No. 2 Texas finish its non-conference schedule undefeated with a 120-38 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday.

Texas (15-0) has won 34 straight home games. First-half scoring bursts of 26-0 and 21-0 secured the victory early.

The Longhorns scored 68 points in the paint against an opponent that used no player taller than six feet in its rotation. The 6-6 Oldacre hit 9 of 10 shots from the field and 4 of 5 free throws in 19 minutes off the bench.

A starting lineup that includes four guards did not help the Lady Lions avoid ball-handling and passing mistakes. They committed 30 turnovers that Texas converted into 50 points. Twenty turnovers came in the first half before Texas pulled out of its full-court defense.

Jordan Lee scored 16 for Texas, including four 3-pointers. Breya Cunningham and Bryanna Preston each scored 12, with Preston also producing three of the Longhorns' 16 steals. Rori Harmon had six assists and no turnovers, increasing her string to 57 and three over the last six games.

Eryn McKinzie led Southeastern Louisiana (2-8) with 13 points. The 38 points scored by the Lady Lions is their second-lowest production this season. They lost to LSU 115-26 on Nov. 6.

Texas beat nationally ranked UCLA, South Carolina, North Carolina and Baylor, using a seven-player rotation that was missing the injured Ashton Judd, Aaliyah Crump and Bryanna Preston. Judd and Preston have returned, but Crump, a freshman who averaged 13 points in her first five games, missed the last 10 with a foot injury.

Up Next

Southeastern Louisiana is at Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

Texas is at Missouri on Thursday.

