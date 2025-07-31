Kyle Schwarber will defer his Indiana University Hall of Fame selection because of attendance rule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber is deferring his selection to Indiana University's Athletics Hall of Fame to a future year because of a rule requiring all living inductees to attend the ceremony.

Indiana's induction is set for Sept. 5, a day Schwarber's Philadelphia Phillies visit the Miami Marlins as they attempt to win their second straight NL East title. Schwarber was selected in his first year of eligibility. Indiana's athletic department announced the selections on Thursday.

Schwarber was one of the school's biggest baseball stars, leading the Hoosiers to two Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles while ranking among career leaders in hits (238), home turns (40), runs (182) and slugging percentage (.607) while batting .341.

He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2014, made his major league debut the following June and helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

This season, the 32-year-old Schwarber ranks among the major league leaders with 37 home runs. He hit home runs on all three of his swings in the first All-Star Game swing-off to give the National League a victory over the American League.

The three-time All-Star has 321 home runs and 738 RBIs in 11 seasons with the Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies.

Schwarber was the headliner of Indiana's seven-member Hall of Fame class.

The other selections are Cody Zeller, who has spent the last 11 seasons playing in the NBA, All-American rower Meradith Dickensheets, 2008 NCAA wrestling champion Angel Escobedo, former football star Mel Groomes, five-time track and field All-American Glenn Terry and Peggy Martin, a pioneering three-sport star in field hockey, women’s basketball and softball from 1969-72.

