Lagway improves, Wilson shines in his debut and Florida upsets No. 9 Texas 29-21 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — DJ Lagway and Dallas Wilson might be the combination Florida coach Billy Napier needs to save his job.

Lagway threw for a season-high 289 yards and two touchdowns — both to Wilson, a true freshman making his college debut — and Florida upset No. 9 Texas 29-21 on Saturday to end a three-game skid.

“It's us against the world,” Lagway said. “That's our mentality.”

Arch Manning and the Longhorns (3-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) had a chance in the final minute thanks partly to a defensive penalty, but he threw incomplete deep and was sacked twice. That set off a raucous celebration for Florida (2-3, 1-1), which won for the first time since beating Long Island in the opener and eased some pressure on Napier.

Lagway looked better than he had in four previous starts this season, and Wilson had a lot to do with it. The Tampa native showed speed, hands and arguably the most physicality of any Florida receiver in years.

Wilson's 55-yard TD catch late in the third quarter was one of the most impressive plays in the Swamp since Tim Tebow and Percy Harvin dominated opponents regularly.

“He's a specimen,” Lagway said.

Wilson tossed aside cornerback Kobe Black at the line of scrimmage, spun out of the grasp of safety Jelani McDonald, tiptoed the sideline, ran through McDonald's second attempt at a tackle and then powered through safety Michael Taaffe at the goal line.

"That was a crazy play," said Wilson, who also had a leaping, toe-dragging catch for 18 yards near the sideline that set up his 13-yard score two plays later.

Wilson finished with six catches for 111 yards. It was the best debut for a freshman receiver at Florida in program history. Wilson was the star of Florida’s spring game in April but injured his left foot early in fall camp and spent weeks in a walking boot.

He finally returned to practice during Florida’s off week and provided the jolt the Gators needed to end a three-game slide in which they scored 16, 10 and 7 points.

Texas struggled to find consistency in front of a hostile crowd of 90,714. Manning was hurried and harassed all afternoon. He threw for 263 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I thought he competed his heart out,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “Our entire team did. Most people thought we were probably dead and gone. We fought all the way back and had a chance there at the end.”

Manning was sacked seven times behind a line that got bullied without blitzes in Texas’ first visit to Gainesville since 1940.

“This is where you find out about the culture that you have," Sarkisian said. "We've got to get tighter than we've ever been. We're going to have to quiet the noise because there will be plenty of noise coming out of this game."

Longhorns throw too long too often

Texas can point to several missed opportunities in the passing game.

Manning had Ryan Wingo open down the middle in the second quarter and overthrew him. Two plays later, he had Emmett Mosley behind the defense and misfired. Manning was pressured on both of those.

The Longhorns had no excuses for poorly executing a double pass that surely had to be practiced all week. Wingo took a lateral near the numbers and then badly overthrew tight end Jack Endries, who was all alone down the middle of the field.

Poll implications

Texas will surely tumble out of the top 10 in the next AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

The takeaway

Texas: The Longhorns have been one of the most disappointing teams in college football. The preseason No. 1 lost at Ohio State to open the season, wasn't sharp in wins against San Jose State and Sam Houston State, and now this.

Florida: The Gators may have found something during their off week. Lagway showed significant improvement, and Florida's pass rush was dominant for the first time this season.

Up next

Texas faces nemesis and fifth-ranked Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Dallas next Saturday.

Florida goes on the road to face No. 6 Texas A&M next Saturday.

