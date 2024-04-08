Lakers' LeBron James sits out with flu, Anthony Davis hurts eye in 1st quarter vs Minnesota

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against Minnesota with flu-like symptoms, and Anthony Davis left late in the first quarter with an eye injury Sunday night.

The Lakers announced three hours before tipoff that James would miss his 11th game of the season. Los Angeles then lost its other superstar when Davis was hit in the face by Kyle Anderson while making a tip-in basket with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

The area around Davis' eye was already sore after he got hurt in a game last month against Golden State.

James had 24 points and 12 assists Saturday while the Lakers beat Cleveland 116-97 for their ninth victory in 10 games. The win finally moved the Lakers into eighth place in the Western Conference standings for the first time since late December, even though Los Angeles is on a 26-12 surge since midseason.

The 39-year-old James has been outstanding in his 21st NBA season, averaging 25.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 68 games.

Davis had four points and four rebounds while playing the entire first quarter. The Timberwolves streaked to a 15-point lead with a 46-point second quarter without Davis patrolling the paint.

