Last-place Mets fire manager Carlos Mendoza, replacing him with Andy Green

NEW YORK — Carlos Mendoza was fired as manager of the underperforming New York Mets on Friday and replaced by Andy Green.

New York is 34-47 following a six-game losing streak, 15 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta and 9 1/2 games back of the NL’s last wild-card berth.

Mets owner Steve Cohen, with one of baseball’s highest payrolls, had high expectations for a team without a World Series title since 1986.

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