HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell told police he did not expect two women he left inside his home would steal his jewelry, according to NBC Sports.
NBC Sports reported that during the 911 call obtained by TMZ.com, Bell told dispatchers he could not describe what the two women were wearing because he left them without clothes on in his bed to go work out.
“Well, I had two girls in my house. And I got up, and I did my normal routine to go to work out. So I left to work out for a couple hours. When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more of my things of value out of my house,” he told the operator. “I don’t know where they’re at. I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them and they’re not answering me, and they’re ignoring me.”
NBC Sports said when dispatchers asked about what was stolen, Bell said his clothes, shoes, and jewelry, including a diamond Black Panther pendant. Dispatchers asked Bell about the value of the items, and he replied, "Oh, like a million dollars."
Hollywood, Florida, police say Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing.
