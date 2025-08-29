Lee Corso's emotional farewell: His final 'College GameDay' at Ohio State holds special significance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — It is rare for a sports broadcasting figure to retire on his own terms or to be able to accept the tributes or adulation of colleagues and fans.

Lee Corso gets to experience that on Saturday.

Corso makes his final appearance as part of ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew before No. 3 and reigning national champion Ohio State hosts top-ranked Texas.

Since announcing his retirement earlier this year, Corso has received his share of acclaim and send-offs. He was honored at the ESPY Awards in July and received a standing ovation before boarding his flight in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

“It’s a gamut of different emotions. I’m trying to stay in the celebratory lane this weekend,” said GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who has sat next to Corso since 1996. “We don’t want to be emotional or sad when it’s his last show. We can be sad next week. But this weekend, we need to be celebrating him. Everything he’s meant to us and to the sport.”

Corso, who turned 90 on Aug. 7, has been a part of “GameDay” since its start in 1987 and has made pregame shows entertaining under a simple philosophy: “Football is just the vehicle. It’s entertainment, sweetheart.”

“Almost everyone, no matter what they accomplish in our industry, sort of gets dragged out boots first. They don’t really get a chance to say farewell,” GameDay host Rece Davis said on Friday after a production meeting. “I think it’s a real blessing that we’re able to give Lee his flowers on a day when he’s feeling great, doing great, and excited for a game.”

GameDay's 26th appearance in Columbus also marks a full-circle moment for Corso. It was outside Ohio Stadium on Oct. 5, 1996, where Corso's popular headgear prediction segment began.

Corso donned Brutus Buckeye’s head before Ohio State faced Penn State, and the rest is history.

Corso has worn 69 different schools’ mascot headgear and has dressed up as Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish leprechaun, the Stanford tree, and historic figures James Madison and Benjamin Franklin. However, Brutus remains Corso’s first love, wearing it 45 times.

“When we looked at the schedule, the obvious place was to try to go to Tallahassee, where he played (at Florida State), but this game is so big. The fact that it’s a noon game. It became a no-brainer to have it here,” Herbstreit said. “It is very kind of storybook. The fact that we started with this and and end it here in Columbus.”

Corso has a 66.5% winning rate on his headgear predictions (286-144), which is much better than his 73-85-6 mark in 15 years as a coach at Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois.

His final headgear pick will be on the field at Ohio Stadium. Besides airing across all of ESPN’s networks, Fox Sports may show part of it. The final hour of both pregame shows will also take place in the Horseshoe.

Tom Rinaldi and Chris Fallica — former GameDay crew members now with Fox Sports — are also expected to give their thoughts on Corso’s retirement.

“Now that his career, obviously coaching but now as a broadcaster, is ending, you look back on the impact that you made. And he certainly made a major impact on a lot of people,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “For him to be here for his last mascot game in his last year means a lot to all of us.”

When GameDay started, Corso was the analytical one known for hot takes, while the late Beano Cook was the funny one who made game predictions a production.

The show took place at ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut, until it went on the road for the first time in 1993, before Notre Dame hosted Florida State in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. The show has been on the road regularly since 1995.

Chris Fowler was the host from 1990 through 2014 before Davis took over. Besides Herbstreit, Desmond Howard has been with the show since 2006, Pat McAfee joined in 2022, and Nick Saban last year after retiring from Alabama.

Fowler, who will call Saturday night’s game between No. 9 LSU and fourth-ranked Clemson, will also be a part of the GameDay crew on Saturday.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said the beauty of Corso and “College GameDay” is that they allow fans to experience the flavor of being at a game at Texas or Alabama on television.

“Coach Corso was able to bring the aspect of a coach and a very analytical approach to the games being played, but then the entertainment and doing the headgear at the end of every show,” Sarkesian said. “I know that was something we all used to look forward to. What was he going to do? Like that was going to determine who would win the game or not, but that was the beauty of the show, getting people excited about every Saturday for college football.”

GameDay producer Jim Gaiero thinks Corso may still have a surprise or two for Saturday. No one would be surprised if he led on that he was picking with Ohio State and ended up going with Texas.

But even though Corso will no longer be a part of Saturday mornings for college football fans, his impact will continue to be felt.

His ability to bring entertainment to a preview show helped get away from seriousness. You can be outrageous and still do your job, but you can still have fun,” Gaiero said. “I think other shows have tried to do that, even political shows.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.