Lions, St. Brown agree to 4-year deal worth more than $120M with $77M guaranteed, AP source says

DETROIT — (AP) — The Detroit Lions and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million with $77 million in guarantees, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not announced.

"Four more years," St. Brown said in an Instagram post.

Detroit drafted St. Brown out of USC in the fourth round in 2021 with the No. 112 overall pick and he was entering the last season of his rookie contract.

He was an All-Pro last season, helping the Lions earn a division title for the first time in three decades and win two playoff games in the same season for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

St. Brown had career highs with 119 receptions, 1,515 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns last season. In three seasons, he has 315 catches for 3,588 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns.

