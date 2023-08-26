Lyles anchors winning relay to make it 3 for 3 in sprints at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Noah Lyles made it 3 for 3 in the sprints at world championships, pulling away in the anchor leg to lift the U.S. to victory Saturday in the 4x100 relay.

Lyles, who had won the 100 and 200-meter races earlier in the week, lifted up three fingers as he crossed the line, one for each race he won. He's the first man to do that at worlds since Usain Bolt in 2015.

Bolt won all three races at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and now Lyles will be trying to do it in 2024.

The U.S. team, featuring Brandon Carnes and former 100 world champions Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley, finished in 37.38 seconds to defeat Italy, which finished in 37.62. Jamaica won bronze in 37.76.

