Mack Rhoades leaves role as CFP selection committee chairman and takes leave of absence as Baylor AD

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has stepped down from his role as chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee and is taking a leave of absence from the school while it investigates allegations against him.

While not going into additional details, Baylor vice president Jason Cook said Thursday those allegations against Rhoades do not involve Title IX, student-athlete welfare or NCAA rules violations, and do not involve the football program. Cook said the university takes the allegations seriously and is in the process of conducting a thorough investigation.

The school earlier in the day released a statement that said Rhoades began his leave for “personal reasons” on Wednesday.

Rhoades was in his first season as chairman of the CFP committee that determines the rankings for the 12-team playoff. The CFP confirmed Rhoades was stepping down from the committee, but didn't immediately respond to how his role of chairman would be filled for the remainder of this season.

Rhoades didn’t respond to a message from The Associated Press. He told ESPN that he initiated his leave from Baylor, but declined to explain why.

The new allegations received this week are not related to a report earlier this month of an alleged verbal and physical altercation involving Rhoades, a football player and an assistant coach.

Outkick had reported that Rhoades approached tight end Michael Trigg before a home game Sept. 20 at Arizona State and put his hands on the player, while using an expletive in asking why he was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt under his uniform. Then after the game, according to the report, Rhoades was behind Trigg and some coaches when the AD allegedly grabbed one of the assistants and verbally accosted him.

The school had previously said it reviewed and investigated that matter, which was closed after appropriate actions were taken.

