Madden 19 simulation game picks Rams to edge Patriots in Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl LIII is still six days away, but a computer game has already picked the winner.
EA Sports’ Madden 19 projected that the Los Angeles Rams would defeat the New England Patriots 30-27 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, ESPN reported.
According to EA Sports, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will win the game’s most valuable player award, based on his four sacks and seven hits on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, ESPN reported.
Running back Todd Gurley will be the hero at the end of the game, according to the Madden version, scoring on a 5-yard run late in the fourth quarter to erase New England’s 27-23 lead.
Statistically, Brady will throw for 287 yards and two touchdowns, ESPN reported. But Rams quarterback Jared Goff will also throw a pair of touchdowns and compile 303 yards of passing yardage.
The game simulation is all in fun, and not always accurate. Last year, EA Sports predicted that New England would defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-20, ESPN reported. However, the simulators did accurately predict the Patriots’ win in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, although not as dramatically as the real game turned out. New England overcame a 28-3 deficit against Atlanta to win 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.
