Made in America: Weston McKennie and Tim Weah protect Juventus' unbeaten record

MILAN — (AP) — United States internationals Weston McKennie and Tim Weah salvaged Juventus’ unbeaten start to the season.

The duo scored on Wednesday to help Juventus draw 2-2 at Parma. Enrico Delprato and Simon Solomon Sohm had twice given Parma the lead.

Juventus — which is the only unbeaten team in Serie A — slipped to fourth, seven points behind Serie A leader Napoli and was leapfrogged by Atalanta, which beat Monza 2-0.

Inter Milan, four points behind Napoli, remained second after it won 3-0 at 10-man Empoli.

Parma was languishing in the relegation zone coming into the match but had only lost one of its past five matches. And it took the lead with less than three minutes when Delprato headed into the top corner.

McKennie leveled matters in the 31st when a corner was taken short and Weah whipped in a cross from the right for his compatriot to head in at the far post.

Sohm fired Parma back in front just seven minutes later but Weah got on the scoresheet himself shortly after the interval when he volleyed in a cross from Francisco Conceição.

Frattesi shines

Davide Frattesi was given a rare start and responded with his first-ever double — and against his former club.

Both sides had early chances but the match turned in the 31st minute. Empoli defender Saba Goglichidze was originally shown only a yellow card for a high and dangerous tackle on Marcus Thuram but the referee changed it to red after being told to look at it again on the pitchside monitor.

Inter broke the deadlock five minutes after the break. Darmian headed an Alessandro Bastoni cross to Frattesi from the byline and he curled it into the top far corner.

Frattesi, who spent a season on loan at Empoli five years ago, doubled his tally in the 67th as Lautaro Martínez touched a Nicolò Barella through-ball back to him and he slotted into the bottom left corner.

Lautaro got on the scoresheet himself in the 79th after being set up by Barella. It was the Argentina forward’s 134th goal for Inter, making him the highest-scoring foreigner to play for the club.

Rare win for Venezia

Venezia fought back from two goals down to beat 10-man Udinese 3-2 and move off the bottom.

Joel Pohjanpalo converted a penalty four minutes from time to hand Venezia only its second win of the season. He had won and scored another spotkick at the end of the first half to get Venezia back into the match after Udinese had taken a 2-0 lead.

Udinese defender Isaak Touré was shown a straight red card eight minutes after the break for bringing down Gaetano Pio Oristanio as he was bearing down on goal and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia leveled from the resulting free kick.

