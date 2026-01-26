Madison Keys beaten by podcast partner Jessica Pegula one minute, and cheering for her the next

One minute, Jessica Pegula was dismantling Madison Keys’ title defense with a clinical 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The next, the ousted champion was promising her full support for Pegula as she heads into an all-American quarterfinal against fourth-seeded Amanda Anisimova.

"I don't think she needs any sort of pep talk from me," said Keys, who does a podcast with Pegula and is a close friend. "I think she's sure of her game and how she's playing. We'll just be cheering her on."

The Grand Slam Keys won a year ago was her first, which brings some peace even in defeat. At least she has one as she turns 31 next month.

Pegula, on the other hand, has yet to win one. She turns 32 next month. She lost the U.S. Open final in 2024 to Aryna Sabalenka and is into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the fourth time. She's lost the previous three.

“I'd say it feels way better losing and still being defending champion,” the ninth-seeded Keys said. "It's not like the world is ending because I lost today.

“When we play 11 months out of the year, and you play almost every single week — I mean you can't maintain the roller-coaster of the highs of winning and the lows of being devastated every single week," Keys added.

Pegula, seeded No. 6 here, said facing a friend was no big deal. And ditto about facing another American in the quarterfinals.

“It almost is like a weird feeling beating them, going to the next round because they're someone you know well, that you see all the time, you practice with all the time. Maybe you train with them. Maybe you live near each other.”

On the other hand, it's part of the high-earning job.

“We're with each other pretty much every week, traveling a lot on the same flights, eating at the same dining, staying at the hotel a lot." Pegula explained. "We see each other so much that I think you kind of have that feeling with most of the girls."

Part of Pegula's on-court interview after the victory, and later in a press conference, was about a friendly bet the two made on the podcast before the match.

As the loser, Keys has to eat a slice of apple pie topped with a piece of cheese. Keys suggested it sounded unappetizing.

Had Pegula lost, she would have been forced to wear a Kansas City Chief football jersey. Her family owns the rival Buffalo Bills.

The pie with cheese will be palatable for Keys. However, Pegula said she would never stomach wearing a Chiefs' jersey.

“Absolutely not,” Pegula said. “My family owns the Bills. This team (the Chiefs) has owned us in the postseason.”

