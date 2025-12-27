Arsenal stays top as Man City apply the pressure and Liverpool resurgence continues

MANCHESTER, England — Arsenal resisted a late fightback from Brighton on Saturday to keep hold of first place in the Premier League and stay ahead of Manchester City.

City briefly held top spot after a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest, but when Arsenal beat Brighton by the same score later in the day, it returned to the summit with a two-point advantage over Pep Guardiola's team.

Liverpool's resurgence continued with a 2-1 win of its own against last-place Wolverhampton, which set a new Premier League record for the longest winless run from the start of a season.

Arsenal pushed by Brighton

Another set piece goal and another own goal kept Arsenal at the top of the standings — but it required an outstanding save from David Raya to deny Brighton.

Martin Odegaard gave Mikel Arteta's team a 14th-minute lead with a low shot from the edge of the area. And when Brighton's Georginio Rutter headed a wicked Declan Rice corner into his own net seven minutes into the second half, Arsenal was in control.

But nerves began to spread around the Emirates when Diego Gomez pulled a goal back against the run of play in the 64th. Yankuba Minteh then hit a shot that was destined for the top corner until Raya stretched an arm to push it away.

Arsenal has become a set piece specialist and in recent weeks it has benefited from a slew of own goals, with Rutter's the latest to prove decisive.

It was the fourth time in as many games an opponent has scored an own goal against the league leader.

Cherki delivers for City

Rayan Cherki kept Manchester City's Premier League title challenge powering on with a late winner at Nottingham Forest.

The France forward's 83rd minute strike secured victory at the City Ground to make it six league wins in a row for Pep Guardiola's team. City is on an eight-game winning run in all.

“Today is a big win,” Cherki told TNT Sports. “I’m proud of the team because this game is very complicated to win.”

It was Cherki's second goal in three games and fifth overall. He also provided an assist with an intricate pass to Tijjani Reijnders to put City ahead three minutes into the second half.

Omari Hutchinson equalized for relegation-fighting Forest, which was holding out for a crucial point until Cherki fired through a crowded box for the winner.

Guardiola, who has won 12 league titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, looks like a man who believes his team is ready to regain the crown it surrendered to Liverpool last season. He joined in the celebrations with the traveling fans after the final whistle — acting conductor as they celebrated wildly after another win.

“When we won a lot of titles in Barcelona, Bayern Munich, here, you have a lot of games of this type,” he said. “The body language, how we celebrated, the connection with the fans is there."

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.